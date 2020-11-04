Low hanging trees were the cause of an outdoor fire that knocked out electricity for some in Fletcher Tuesday, said Fletcher Fire Chief Craig Tracht.
Fletcher Fire Department responded to an outdoor fire near the 600 block of Shady Oaks. The fire started in a field between homes where low hanging limbs caused power lines to arc. Tracht said electricity had just recently been restored to the area after last week’s ice storm knocked out power to several parts of Southwest Oklahoma, including Fletcher.
“Trees in power lines are a big problem,” Tracht said. “Residents can’t trim them though because of the power lines running through the trees. It’s up to the power companies to do that.”
No one was injured and the fire was brought under control and extinguished within 20 minutes, said Tracht. The only property damage was to a small utility trailer.