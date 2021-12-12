People may desire a white one, but it’s never going to look fully like Christmas without a tree.
Thanks to a confederacy of kindness, more than 300 Fort Sill households will know the joy of a real Christmas tree this year. It’s all thanks to the Trees for Troops program.
For the 15th year, the Army post has been among installations selected to receive free Christmas trees as a form of thank you to soldiers and their families, said Chris Smith, Fort Sill Recycle Center Manager and head of Saturday’s distribution. If any are left, they will be given out from noon to 5 p.m. today at the Recycle Center, 3321 Naylor Road.
“We’re very pleasantly surprised we got as many as we did,” she said.
Smith said it was very fortunate Fort Sill was again chosen. The many varieties of trees came courtesy of the Christmas Spirit Foundation, Federal Express and the Christmas Tree Growers of America and the generosity of tree buyers to honor the troops. She said several trees were tagged with hand-written notes of Christmas cheer to their destined families.
A morale boost means a lot during the holidays, Smith said.
“It’s kind of fun and kind of adds to the Christmas experience,” she said. “It’s part of their Christmas tradition.”
Significant other Adam Anspau hoisted a wrapped tree as his soldier wife Ali checked out. In her ninth year in the Army, Ali understands sacrifice for the greater good.
“It’s for the kids,” she siad.
With eyes growing as wide as plates, 2-year-old Legend Kaba walked amongst the rows of trees with his father Seygoun not far behind. Originally from Africa, Seygoun joined the Army while living in Rhode Island. This is the family’s first time receiving a tree while at Fort Sill.
“I missed last year,” he said. “I came back from Korea right after.”
As Legend displayed mythical toddler energy and raced to the cookies and cocoa available for visitors, his father was quickly in step and following. A good soldier knows the buddy system is a winner at Christmastime or any time.