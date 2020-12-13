For Fort Sill soldiers and their families, Saturday’s Trees for Troops distribution brought a little bit of Christmas spirit to heart.
You could say it made the concept of caring “fir real.”
Staff Sgt. Christopher Kilgore, his wife Rachel and three children: Nathaniel, Kyleigh and Ashlynn were excited to pick out their perfect tree to house gifts underneath on Christmas morning. He said it ups the excitement for the holidays from his children.
“They’ve been asking since the first of the month if it’s time to get the tree,” he said.
A grinning Nathaniel chimed in with his urgent statement: “We need it!”
The Fort Sill Recycling Center made a perfect port for pick up of the trees. Recycling Program Director Christina Smith said this 14th year of the Trees for Troops program is special. Especially since concerns about COVID-19 caused it to be in doubt. She said it’s an important offering to those serving their country.
“This is an important program to thank the members of the military and their families for their service,” she said.
The Post received 210 trees this year as part of the program that combines the military with the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, the Tree Growers Association and Fed EX Freight. The trees are distributed for free to members of the active duty military and their families on a first-come first-served basis.
“It’s not about 210 trees,” Smith said. “It’s about our soldiers and their families.”
That spirit brought Manuel Cruz back to post in a role of service. Retired from the military, he said it’s an honor to come back on post and volunteer to make a better Christmas for those currently serving.
Cruz and fellow volunteer Dionna Nieto-Smith’s efforts were appreciated by Sgt. Tyler Koonce. He fed his plush tree through the net wrapping machine as Cruz and Nieto-Smith pulled it through, wrapped and ready for transport.
From Kansas City, Kan., Koonce said the kindness found during this experience is bigger than simply for him, although he said he appreciates it immensely.
“It’s really nice to be able to get out and get a tree,” he said. “It’s not just for me but also for younger soldiers away from their families.”
Smith said that if all the trees weren’t distributed Saturday, the rest would be given out from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Recycling Center, Building 3321 on Naylor Road. You can check the Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence Facebook page to see if more trees are available.