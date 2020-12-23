A flight from the law that ended with a crash into a tree followed by a short foot chase resulted in $100,000 bond for a Lawton man.
Jimmie Lee Eagans made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and eluding/attempting to elude police were joined with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, obstructing the driver’s view and driving without a valid license, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the drug account due to two prior felony convictions.
Eagans was arrested Thursday night following a pursuit that began with a traffic stop due to an obstructed view in his window, according to investigators. Eagans stepped out of the car, looked at the sheriff’s deputy conducting the stop, then got back in the car and drove off, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During his flight, he drove around the side of the home at 1516 NW Taylor where a small child was playing in the yard and wrecked into a tree across the street, the affidavit states. Eagans took off on foot but was caught in the front yard of a home in the 1600 block of Northwest Andrews Avenue. He had a .22 cal handgun that was loaded with a bullet in the chamber, according to investigators.
It was learned he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. It was also learned he has prior Comanche County felony convictions from March 2005 for robbery by force or fear, and from May 2014 for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate.
Two baggies with what is believed to be methamphetamines along with a working scale and three cell phones were found, according to the affidavit.
Eagans is being held on $100,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. April 5, 2021, records indicate.