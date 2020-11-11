The City of Lawton will open a central tree/branch drop-off site at Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest Ferris and 2nd Street, to the public at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The site will operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Nov. 25. Citizens should enter off of Northwest 3rd Street and exit through Northwest 6th Street. They should adhere to all signage placed.
Trees or branches do not need to be cut to a certain size for drop off; however, persons performing delivery of the debris must be capable of unloading without assistance. Site is for tree and branch debris only; other forms of materials will not be accepted.