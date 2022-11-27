Chris Gorrie charges his car

Chris Gorrie, from Arlington, Texas, stops at the charging station on Northwest 2nd Street on Friday to charge his car. Gorrie was traveling from Amarillo, Texas, back home to Arlington, Texas.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Chris Gorrie, Arlington, Texas, was on his way home Friday from visiting his family in Amarillo, Texas, when he stopped at the vehicle charging station at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd Street.

His usual route would take him from Amarillo to Arlington via U.S. 287, but that highway does not have any charging stations, he said. So he detours through Lawton to charge his fully electric 2022 Ford Mustang Mach E.

Recommended for you