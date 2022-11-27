Chris Gorrie, Arlington, Texas, was on his way home Friday from visiting his family in Amarillo, Texas, when he stopped at the vehicle charging station at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd Street.
His usual route would take him from Amarillo to Arlington via U.S. 287, but that highway does not have any charging stations, he said. So he detours through Lawton to charge his fully electric 2022 Ford Mustang Mach E.
“They have Tesla charging stations (along U.S. 287) but they are not compatible with most other vehicles,” he said.
Gorrie said it would take about 45 minutes to an hour to get a 90 percent charge so he could make it to Arlington. He and his traveling companion were going to spend the time at a local restaurant.
“I don’t really mind the wait,” Gorrie said. “The car’s entertainment system comes with the ability to play YouTube, so you can entertain yourself while you wait.”
Gorrie said while he loves his electric car — “It is great to run around in town” — but said “long-distance it can be a pain in the butt.
“I wish Oklahoma had more charging stations,” he said, noting that on a recent trip to Amarillo, an advertised charging station in another Oklahoma city did not work.
“We barely made it here,” he said of that trip.