Pamela Mindemann said she leads summer travel excursions for the high school students of Southwest Oklahoma to give those teens a wider view of the world.

“The experience of the culture, of the sights, the sounds, the music, the food, that it’s a wider world than just Oklahoma,” said the Apache Public Schools teacher about exactly what she wants her student group to take out of their experience in traveling to other countries — this year, Spain, Morocco and Portugal; next year, Japan.

