Accused of shaking his 14-day-old infant daughter enough to send her to an Oklahoma City trauma center, a Lawton man is now wanted by the law for child abuse.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Kevin Souza, 24, for a felony count of child abuse that’s punishable by up to life in prison, records indicate.
Souza is accused of injuring the infant girl on Sept. 17, causing her to be hospitalized for head trauma.
After first being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for head trauma, a bruised cheek and chin, she was transferred to OU Medical Center, the warrant affidavit states. Doctors at OU determined the injuries were “non-accidental,” Lawton Police Detective Greg Adams stated.
In a child maltreatment report by the doctors, Adams learned the mother had said Souza was in another room changing the girl’s diaper. She said she’d heard the infant crying “and then it stopped,” the affidavit states. She went into the room and said the girl’s breathing was weird, so she took her into her bedroom.
While in the room, the mother noticed the girl was “sweaty, pale, and unresponsive,” according to the affidavit. That’s when she took her to the hospital.
Souza told the doctor he’d unswaddled the girl to change her diaper. When he swaddled her again, she stopped crying and he figured it was too tight, the affidavit states. He noticed the girl was sweaty so he took her back to the couple’s bedroom.
The girl wouldn’t eat and, Souza said, he panicked, picked her up and “shook her a little,” Adams stated. He also admitted to dropping her “approximately nine inches onto a changing station a few days ago,” according to the affidavit.
Both parents told the doctor the bruising on the girl’s face came from her grabbing at her face when frustrated.
In a later interview with Adams, Souza offered a similar story but said he’d only “wiggled” the girl when she was unresponsive, the affidavit states. When asked if he thinks he could have wiggled the infant harder than he thinks, he responded with, “I don’t know,” Adams stated.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Souza’s arrest.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.