Cuffs

Accused of shaking his 14-day-old infant daughter enough to send her to an Oklahoma City trauma center, a Lawton man is now wanted by the law for child abuse.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Kevin Souza, 24, for a felony count of child abuse that’s punishable by up to life in prison, records indicate.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

