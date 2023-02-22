Bulk waste pickup

A grapple truck picks up the remains of a tree as it works its way through a Lawton neighborhood in this photo from June 2022. Lawton city staff has been tasked with exploring options for the city’s solid waste collection programs, including curbside bulk pickup, to help stem the flow of trash in the community.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton city staff will be coming up with a plan to create a cleaner community, and that might mean adjustments to city trash regulations.

The directive came from the City Council last week after Mayor Stan Booker directed discussion of the city's bulk waste program and litter abatement in general. Simply put: Booker said Lawton is a mess and the city's bulk waste collection efforts aren't helping. Council members directed staff to come up with a way to address the problem and bring recommendations back for discussion, something Booker called a comprehensive plan with objectives that will be addressed at a special meeting in early March.

Recommended for you