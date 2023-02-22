Lawton city staff will be coming up with a plan to create a cleaner community, and that might mean adjustments to city trash regulations.
The directive came from the City Council last week after Mayor Stan Booker directed discussion of the city's bulk waste program and litter abatement in general. Simply put: Booker said Lawton is a mess and the city's bulk waste collection efforts aren't helping. Council members directed staff to come up with a way to address the problem and bring recommendations back for discussion, something Booker called a comprehensive plan with objectives that will be addressed at a special meeting in early March.
"We have to start someplace," said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, adding the city can't hold residents accountable for trash if the city itself isn't.
"It's our problem. We have to own it and have to help the city manager fix it," said Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
The bulk rate program is a monthly curbside effort that allows residents to set out bulk debris that doesn't fit into their polycarts. In theory, bulk collection begins in a specific quadrant of the city each Wednesday and is done by the end of the week. In practice, there are times bulk debris may linger at the curb into the weekend or following week, residents say. And, while residents are warned against placing bulk debris out until the Sunday before their Wednesday collection day, some ignore the rule.
Residents and city officials say the result is blowing trash made worse by those who don't follow the rules on polycarts, which specify lids must be closed and residents may not allow the carts to remain on the street after pickup is made.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said Lawton's curbside bulk debris started in April 2021 when the city also went to once-a-week household trash collection, and the solid waste division runs crews who use grapple arm trucks to collect the heavy items. He said the effort means three or four grapple crews collecting waste, sometimes supplemented by crews working rear-load trucks. Residents in a specific quadrant are given three days to set out their debris, before collections begin on Wednesday and typically end Friday, he said.
There are some challenges, Wolcott said, explaining the division is short eight people, despite raising pay to $18 an hour last year to spur hiring. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said that salary is comparable with salaries paid by other cities, but recruitment still has been slow.
"We do need to get people on board," he said, of the shortage of personnel. "And we're working our tails off to get people on board."
Wolcott said part of the problem is that drivers need to hold commercial drivers licenses, and the city is competing against private firms for those people.
Council members said other factors contribute to the problem, including people who sort through bulk debris to find items, often scattering the piles, and those who far exceed the 4 cubic yard limit set on monthly bulk items. Cleghorn noted the difficulty of identifying those who exceed limits, saying, for example, evictions often result in the entire house's contents placed in the front yard "and we don't know about them until after." Cleghorn said people also take advantage, waiting until their bulk debris has been picked up by the city, then setting out more items and calling council members to complain nothing has been collected.
"We have to educate the public," Cleghorn said, adding city staff is preparing to do just that: a campaign will begin in March.
Council members offered ideas of their own, including a proposal to move the bulk pickup day to Monday and to consider privatizing bulk collections. Other ideas include erecting signs at the entrances of neighborhoods to tell residents there when their bulk pickup day is.
Booker said the city must resolve the issue to make the city more attractive.
"We have to change the image," he said. "We can't accept piled up debris and blowing trash."