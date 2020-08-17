The Lawton Police Department is currently blocking off the Westbound lane at Gore at 57th Street after a trash truck became entangled in overhead line. LPD and Lawton Fire Departments are currently on scene. The incident appears to be impacting internet services on thee west side of Lawton.
Trash truck causes incident on Gore
- By Gary Reddin gary.reddin@swoknews.com
