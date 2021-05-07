If you’ve got some free time Saturday, Corey Bowen has something for you to do.
Bowen, supervisor for the City of Lawton’s neighborhood services division, is helping to coordinate Trash Off, Lawton’s annual effort to spruce up the city by focusing volunteer labor on parks, medians and other high profile public places. That means he needs volunteers willing to spend the morning collecting debris from those areas. The payoff: a lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks. And, the knowledge you helped beautify your community.
“This year, we’re trying to put the focus on Trash Off back on what it used to be,” Bowen said, of a program originally conceived to clean high profile public areas but expanded to include collection of bulk debris at Trash Off headquarters: the parking lot of McMahon Auditorium, adjacent to Elmer Thomas Park on Northwest Ferris Avenue.
So if you’ve got some time, Bowen has some jobs. As of Wednesday, he had 388 volunteers from about 30 groups already committed, including City of Lawton staff, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the Lady Eagles soccer team, civic groups such as Young Professionals of Lawton, and families.
“We’re still getting volunteers every day, but I still have room,” he said, adding if there are individuals and groups that have yet to make a decision, he will take registrations through 5 p.m. today, then again on Saturday. “We will have something for you to do.”
Volunteers can come with an idea of where they want to work, or the Trash Off crew will assign a site. Bowen said the goal is to ensure the broadest possible coverage, so everyone isn’t working in the same area.
He said some sites already have been assigned, to include Elmer Thomas, Mattie Beal, Liberty Lake and Lee West parks. And, while the focus is cleaning up debris, some other projects are set — Boy Scouts have made plans to re-stain the fence around Playground in the Park.
Volunteers are asked to sign in at the McMahon parking lot site, where they will receive gloves, bags and T-shirts. Bowen said the advantage to registering in advance is guaranteeing a T-shirt that fits; Saturday, volunteers will have to accept whatever is available. Work will begin at 9 a.m.; lunch is set for 11:30 a.m. at the main site.
Headquarters also will house the bulk collection site, where residents can bring bulk items for disposal. Bowen said despite the curbside bulk pickup that the city’s solid waste division has implemented, he still expects a lot of items.
“There’s a lot of spring cleaning going on,” he said.
In addition, businesses will be on site to accept grease, old tires and broken electronics equipment. Goodwill be available to accept donations of household items and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department will accept old medication for disposal.
And, in a change of procedures: residents from outside Lawton will be able to bring bulk debris to the site. Bowen said those residents are being asked to make a $25 donation to Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
Bowen said Trash Off is important on multiple levels, including beautification, health and safety.
“It’s really about the community helping the community, getting out as a group and taking pride in our community,” he said.