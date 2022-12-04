Site suggested for LATS transfer center

One LATS bus turns north onto Northwest 4th Street while a second bus continues eastbound on West Gore Boulevard in this October file photo. The intersection could be near a new downtown transfer center, under a proposal under consideration by City of Lawton officials.

 FIle photo

It’s time to make the decision.

City Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, are expected to select a new site for Lawton’s indoor transit transfer center Tuesday, then launch the process to identify a firm to handle design work. Proposed sites include Railroad Street and the Gore Boulevard median.

Recommended for you