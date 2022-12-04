It’s time to make the decision.
City Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, are expected to select a new site for Lawton’s indoor transit transfer center Tuesday, then launch the process to identify a firm to handle design work. Proposed sites include Railroad Street and the Gore Boulevard median.
The actual proposal before the transit trust is to receive a presentation outlining options for the transfer center, along with a maintenance and operations complex, then authorize city staff to release Requests for Qualifications. That is the process that will help the city to hire a design firm to create conceptual, preliminary and construction designs for the two complexes.
City and LATS officials have recently analyzed two sites, narrowed down from an initial list that included tracts as diverse as the corner of Southwest C Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street, and the former police station at West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 4th Street. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said that in March, a transit trust committee recommended the transit center be placed on the west side of Railroad Street, between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, while the maintenance and operations complex would be located on the east side of Railroad Street at Southwest D Avenue.
Residential and commercial opposition was quick to develop.
David Tyler, a long-time LATS rider who has been closely watching the process, said he has talked to fellow riders and actually walked from the proposed Railroad Street site to locations fellow riders use. His finding: Railroad Street is too far from the library, Lawton Farmers Market and other amenities riders use, and those riders-turned-pedestrians would have to cross an often-busy Southwest 2nd Street, something he said “is dangerous.”
Comanche Lumber owner Phil Kennedy said not only would the location add more traffic to Railroad Street, long an industrial access point and travel route for heavy construction vehicles, it also would disrupt his business. He said his deliveries are made from Railroad Street, with employees unloading materials along the road daily from deliveries made by one to four semis.
“They’re interacting with cars on Railroad Street,” he said.
Anthony Layton, owner of the Layton Clinic for Orthotic-Prosthetic and Ped-Orthotic Care, was blunter. He said he has been told the city needs his property to make Railroad Street work, land that contains his warehouse and the park he established for patients, and he’s not interested in selling.
“It would compromise my capacity, and I’d probably have to relocate the whole operation. I’m 73 years old and I don’t want to go through the setup,” he said.
Acknowledging the opposition, the transit trust directed LATS and city staff to explore an alternate site, announcing in late October that site was the West Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets. While some city officials said the Railroad Street site was not completely off the table, others said council members are leaning toward the Gore Boulevard median.
Landers said design plans can’t proceed until a decision is made on the site because the transfer center will be tailored to a specific tract (he expects the maintenance and operations complex to remain on Railroad Street at Southwest D Avenue).
Charlotte Brown, the city’s director of planning and community services, said two funding sources will cover that design process: a federal transportation grant the city has held since 2017 and the 2016 Capital Improvements Program (the 2019 CIP also holds $2.5 million for construction).
Landers said design plans will help Lawton seek additional funding to cover a transfer center complex expected to include space for indoor amenities for LATS passengers and bus drivers, as well as room for other transportation entities (Greyhound already is using the outdoor complex on Southwest B Avenue to pickup and drop off passengers). The maintenance and operations complex will house services now contained in a yard adjacent to the City of Lawton’s Public Works yard on South 6th Street, to include a bus maintenance facility, fueling area, and administrative offices.
Landers, who also is vice president of LATS operator Hendrickson Transportation Group, said there are advantages to both sites.
While the Gore Boulevard median is completely owned by the City of Lawton, is a larger tract and “has a lot of potential” for expansion, Railroad Street is closer to the maintenance and administrative complex, and the police station. He said that city ownership is important in more ways than one: land value can be used as Lawton’s “local match” when seeking federal funding.
Tyler said he has paced off the distance between the library and both proposed sites; the Gore Boulevard median is less than one-fourth the distance for pedestrians.