As drone technology becomes increasingly advanced, and other countries use the technology more and more for reconnaissance and battle, the skills needed to scramble or shoot down drones is a key factor in the future of the U.S. military.

To that end, the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) was established in 2020 at the Yuma Proving Ground in Yuma, Arizona. The purpose of the office being to train soldiers to use new technology to bring down combat and surveillance drones.

