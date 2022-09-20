As drone technology becomes increasingly advanced, and other countries use the technology more and more for reconnaissance and battle, the skills needed to scramble or shoot down drones is a key factor in the future of the U.S. military.
To that end, the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) was established in 2020 at the Yuma Proving Ground in Yuma, Arizona. The purpose of the office being to train soldiers to use new technology to bring down combat and surveillance drones.
Next October, that training will be moved to Fort Sill.
Col. Curtis King, Fort Sill’s Air Defense Artillery commandant, will oversee the integration of the program. He said the new training is not expected to require the building of any new facilities on post.
“We have a few range complexes that will be updated and used for the training,” King said. “At this time, we aren’t planning to have to build any new buildings.”
King said that the implementation of the program would mean the hiring of a lot of new instructors, civilian and military, to teach new methods and how to use the new technology.
“We’re going to be hiring 30 to 35 new instructors to help teach soldiers how to combat unmanned aircraft,” King said.
While there is no exact number yet for how many soldiers will complete the training each year, projections indicate that it will likely be over 1,000. The soldiers will be assigned on a temporary duty basis, and no new barracks are expected to be necessary to house them.
King said that recent events have made training to defend against drones more necessary than ever, specifically citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which drones have been a decisive factor on both sides of the battle line.
“Unmanned aerial systems represent a cheap and lethal way for enemies to fight battles and to gather information,” King said. “In the future, we will need to be able to fight against drones effectively.”
As part of the training, soldiers trained to pilot drones will eventually be brought in as part of the training, giving the soldiers at Fort Sill experience defending against drones piloted by trained personnel, according to King.
The movement of the JCO from Yuma to Fort Sill was supported by outgoing Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, who served as a ranking member and chairman of the Senate Armed Forces Committee through much of his tenure.
According to representatives from the Yuma Proving Ground, the base is mostly used for testing, rather than training, a fact that prompted the JCO’s movement from Yuma.
A statement from Inhofe’s office said that both the U.S. Army and Inhofe himself proposed Fort Sill as a location for the JCO.
“Recognizing the central role Fort Sill holds in Army training and their additional capacity to grow this mission,” the statement read. “The Army, alongside Sen. Inhofe, advocated for the cUAS schoolhouse to be located in Lawton.”
Inhofe also worked to secure funds for the transfer of the JCO from Yuma to Fort Sill, an effort that, according to the same statement from Inhofe, is also tied in with Lawton’s FISTA Innovation Park project.
“In the FY22 NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), Senator Inhofe secured funds to accelerate the forming of the schoolhouse.” The statement read. “The FISTA has been instrumental in this plan, as it would provide industry-leading facilities for industry and university partners to support the mission at Fort Sill.”
The first JCO training courses will be held in October 2023, and in following years, King hopes to see the program improve and expand, if necessary.
“Once we begin, we’ll start to see what changes need to be made and implement them if necessary.”