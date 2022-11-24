Trainees share Thanksgiving Tradition with Fort Sill and community leaders

Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker served Thanksgiving dinner to trainees and Drill Sergeants from Alpha and Delta Batteries of the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery Regiment Wednesday.

 Christopher Wilson/Fort Sill

Many Americans will enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends over a good meal, but for hundreds of basic combat trainees at Fort Sill the holiday will be spent learning to be a soldier.

For Fort Sill leadership and Lawton community members the holiday is a chance to share a time-honored tradition and make trainees feel as at-home as possible despite being away from home.

