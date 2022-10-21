The Trail of Fear celebrates a quarter-century of terrifying visitors this Halloween season.

As the days get shorter, the moon gets larger and the temperatures drop, creatures of the night come forth to sing and dance in the darkness and to frighten anyone who dares step foot on haunted grounds east of Lawton. The Trail of Fear has become a Lawton staple during spooky season, thanks to the twisted mind of creator Bob Wright. Never one to let a milestone go unrecognized, Wright is cranking up the terror for this year’s attraction.

