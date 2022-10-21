The Trail of Fear celebrates a quarter-century of terrifying visitors this Halloween season.
As the days get shorter, the moon gets larger and the temperatures drop, creatures of the night come forth to sing and dance in the darkness and to frighten anyone who dares step foot on haunted grounds east of Lawton. The Trail of Fear has become a Lawton staple during spooky season, thanks to the twisted mind of creator Bob Wright. Never one to let a milestone go unrecognized, Wright is cranking up the terror for this year’s attraction.
“We’ve brought back and basically redesigned the entire Hackensaw Haunted Hayride,” he said. “There’s all new scenes, all new scares and all new characters. And we have an all new attraction this year, Twisty’s Psychotic Nightmare, that is sure to scare plenty of people.”
The Hackensaw Haunted Hayride is a classic brought back to life like never before. Brave souls will board a haunted hayride to the backwoods of rural Comanche County, where they will come across the Hackensaw Family. To call this family evil would be a kindness. They devour trespassers and do not like anyone coming onto their land. Beware, lest you be eaten by a family of cannibals who know how to stretch out meals over long periods of time.
“The only thing that’s the same about the Hackensaw Haunted Hayride is the name,” Wright said. “It’s been totally redesigned with new characters and new scares. There’s a new maze that’s going to terrify people. It’s great.”
The Hackensaw family isn’t the only group on the prowl at the Trail of Fear. Beware of Twisty, one of the most demented forms of the boogeyman. Twisty’s Psychotic Nightmare is completely new this year, sure to terrify even the most stalwart and longtime Trail of Fear visitors who might think they’ve seen it all. Hint: they haven’t.
“Twisty is just disturbing,” Wright said. “You don’t mess with Twisty.”
The Trail of Fear will recognize its 25th anniversary with a packed schedule of events each Friday and Saturday this month. In addition to the two haunts, visitors can test their luck in three escape attractions, the Curse of the Black Swan Escape Room, Coppergrove’s Crypt 5 Minute Escape Room and The Morgue 5 Minute Escape Room. Escape rooms may be vogue, but Wright promises no one does them like the Trail of Fear.
“The Curse of the Black Swan is a 30-minute experience that we’ve only had three groups successfully complete on their first try in two years,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s hard to do, but there’s just a lot of things you have to do in 30 minutes. We theme it from floor to ceiling with special effects and all sorts of over-the-top special things that we make everyone do. It’s a lot of fun.”
The other two escape rooms, Coppergrove’s Crypt and The Morgue, are less involved, but still feature just as much care and precision. In the former, players must determine whether Coppergrove was a vampire or an innocent man killed by townspeople. In The Morgue, players will have to escape a morgue room after being locked in by one of Coppergrove’s family members.
“They’re each a little different and unique in their own ways,” Wright said.
In addition to the attractions, the Trail of Fear will host additional performances of “Evil Dead the Musical,” complete with a splatter zone for daring guests. Halloween night will feature an even more special showing of the hilarious and gorey musical.
“If you sit in the splatter zone, you’re going to be covered in blood,” Wright said. “But if you come on Halloween, the entire theater will be a splatter zone. It will be one special blowout for the night.”
This year’s Trail of Fear will offer a scream pass for $50, which will purchase unlimited access to both haunted attractions and the two five-minute escape room experiences. It will include a one-time 25 percent discount for the “Curse of the Black Swan” escape room and a 25 percent discount to “Evil Dead the Musical.”
Wright is also using the 25th anniversary to help raise resources for the Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministries. Anyone who comes to the Trail of Fear with canned goods will receive a $2.50 discount. Anyone who brings a small ham or frozen meat item to donate will receive a $5 discount. All who donate will also receive a free ticket to an Oct. 29 concert, the first ever Halloween Ho-Down, which will feature many local artists and will be headlined by Knuckles. Wright said everything he’s done this year is to give back to the community that’s made the Trail of Fear a Lawton institution.
“We’ve been here serving the Lawton community for 25 years and we’re excited to be here for 25 more,” he said. “We want to show Lawton how much we appreciate them, so that’s why we’re putting on all of these events to celebrate our 25th anniversary.”