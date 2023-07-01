Police responding to Sunday morning’s homicide made a discovery that would lead to a cocaine trafficking bust.
Hayden Payne, 19, of Indiahoma, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and use of a phone to traffic drugs, records indicate.
Lawton police responding to a shooting call around 12:30 a.m. to 4033 NW Ozmun discovered Keelin Kennedy, 18, dead of a gunshot wound at an apartment.
Officer Briar Adams stated he deployed a K-9 officer to search the area for the suspect and located a black case hidden under a paving stone in the area of Northwest 45th Street and Rogers Lane. The case contained $2,541 in cash, 73.5 grams of cocaine, paraphernalia and an identification card for Payne, the probable cause affidavit states.
Payne was interviewed the next day and he admitted to moving the items after the shooting, Adams stated. He claimed the cocaine was for “personal use,” the affidavit states. After a skeptical response from the officer, Payne said some of the money was from selling cocaine.
After being asked for his cell phone, Payne told investigators it was in a safe at his home. Once at the home, Payne allowed Adams to open the safe and said there should be a few more handguns in there as well, according to the affidavit. After signing consent to open the safe, five handguns were found along with the phone. Payne admitted there would be messages concerning drug deals on the phone, Adams stated.
Held on $75,000 bond, Payne returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Henry Pohawpatchoko, 20, of Cache, made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree murder in the death of Kennedy, records indicate. He is being held on $300,000 bond.