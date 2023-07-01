Jail
GeoStock

Police responding to Sunday morning’s homicide made a discovery that would lead to a cocaine trafficking bust.

Hayden Payne, 19, of Indiahoma, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and use of a phone to traffic drugs, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.