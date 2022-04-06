Police said a traffic stop of a car leaving a known drug house turned up almost 11 grams of Fentanyl and ended in arrest of the driver.
Anthony Arnel William Sims, 33, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal lane change, records indicate. The felony is punishable by no less than two years to life in prison and a fine between $250,000 to $500,000.
Sims was arrested Monday morning after the traffic stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, he was pulled over near Northwest 17th Street and Ferris Avenue after he failed to signal in his Honda Accord when changing lanes.
A K9 officer alerted on narcotics during an open-air sniff. Sims was removed from the car and told police there was marijuana in the center console, the affidavit states. About 4½ grams of marijuana were found; however, Sims has a medical marijuana card.
A baggie containing two Roxy M30 pills was found between the driver’s seat and the console and more empty baggies were found in the console, according to the affidavit. Inside the glove box, investigators said they found a large amount of the same pills, and Sims was arrested.
Roxy M30’s are often counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl to the much-weaker Oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids.
Sims, who is held on $30,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. May 17 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.