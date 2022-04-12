A traffic stop yielded over 500 Fentanyl pills and landed a Lawton man in jail on $500,000 bond.
Sean Monts, 35, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, using a phone to sell drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of failure to stop at a red light, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by between two years to life in prison and a fine between $250,000 to $500,000.
Monts was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit. It followed a traffic stop where he was seen running a red light at the intersection of Northwest 53rd Street and Cache Road, the probable cause affidavit states. He was pulled over at the intersection of Northwest Taft and Sheridan Road.
Monts appeared to be “nervous and was visibly sweating,” the affidavit states. A K9 officer was called to the scene and made a positive alert for drugs.
Removed from the truck for a search, investigators said Monts admitted to having a pocket full of Roxy M30 pills containing Fentanyl in a bottle in his pocket, according to the affidavit. Inside the bottle, investigators recovered 540 of the pills weighing approximately 59 grams.
The vehicle search revealed a Glock .40 cal. handgun. Monts claimed he didn’t know was in there, the affidavit states. Investigators said during an interview, Monts admitted there would be records of drug deals recoverable from his cell phone.
Roxy M30’s are often counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl to the much-weaker Oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids.
Held on $500,000 bond, Monts returns to court at 3 p.m. July 18 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.