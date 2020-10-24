A driver’s wrong turn Friday morning became fortunate for Lawton police when they took almost $300,000 of methamphetamine off the streets.
Detectives from the Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop around 7:15 a.m. due to an improper turn. The K9 officer was brought in to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle.
According to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, the dog alerted to the odor of narcotics. The passenger was asked to step out and began dumping a bag of meth on the ground before being detained by officers.
“Detectives found approximately half a pound of methamphetamine in (the man’s) pants pocket,” he said.
The man was arrested for trafficking meth. Detectives got a search warrant for the man’s home and during the search, found 11.2 pounds of meth and $40,000 in cash, Grubbs said.
“The total amount of methamphetamine seized could carry a street value of up to $270,000,” he said.
The man was booked into jail for additional allegations of aggravated trafficking of meth, obstructing an officer, destruction of evidence and obtaining drug proceeds.