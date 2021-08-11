A Monday night traffic stop turned up to over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and ended with jail for two men.
Lawton Police Detective Melodie Powers reported being part of a Special Operations Unit investigation tracking a silver Mercedes with a California license around 7 p.m. Police made a traffic stop for an improper lane change at Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane, according to the report.
A K9 officer was brought in to conduct an open-air sniff of the car and made a positive alert, according to the report. The two men in the car were removed and detectives conducted a search.
A white box that was taped shut was found behind the driver’s seat and inside was a vacuum-sealed bag with a large amount of crystal substance. The driver was arrested for aggravated trafficking meth, along with citations for improper left turn, failure to signal and driver’s license required.
The passenger, who had a baggie containing .32 grams of meth in his pocket, was booked into jail for meth possession as well as two Comanche County warrants.