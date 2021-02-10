A Texas man busted and accused of carrying a half-pound of methamphetamine with him is in jail on $75,000 bond.
Joe Angel Martinez-Ramirez, 45, of Midland, Texas, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Martinez-Ramirez was arrested Feb. 3 following a traffic stop on Interstate 44 in Comanche County.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Martinez-Ramirez was driving too fast and following too close behind a tractor-trailer rig when he was pulled over. He was described as acting “very nervous and overly talkative” when he told the trooper he didn’t have a driver’s license. Later, his hand was noticed to be “dripping wet with sweat.”
A female passenger said they’d traveled overnight to go to the casino. In view was a torch lighter commonly used to smoke meth, the affidavit states.
A K9 sniff of Martinez-Ramirez’s vehicle turned up a gallon-sized Ziplock bag taped with black electrical tape. According to the affidavit, the bag contained a half-pound of meth. Martinez-Ramirez told the investigators that he took full responsibility for the drugs.
Martinez-Ramirez returns to court at 3 p.m. May 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.