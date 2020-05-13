A sawed-off shotgun and assorted drugs sent a driver to jail Sunday night following a traffic stop.
A red Chevrolet Silverado turned westbound onto West Gore Boulevard near Sheridan Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. and changed lanes without using its turn signal twice before turning without signaling into a convenience store parking lot at Southwest 24th Street and Gore Boulevard, according to the report. The officer noticed that two passengers were “moving around a lot” and the driver said the tag on the truck doesn’t belong to it and that he didn’t have insurance.
The driver and passengers were removed from the truck due to it being impounded. During inventory, the driver told an officer there was a “shotgun in the truck that he found on the side of the road,” the report states. A sawed-off shotgun was found inside a backpack along with a scale with methamphetamine residue on it, a box containing clear ziplock bags and a bank bag containing a marijuana grinder, a glass jar with marijuana residue inside. The shotgun was sawed to make it shorter and the serial number had been removed.
Another bag found in the backseat had multiple pill bottles with one of the passenger’s name on them, and multiple syringes and a clear plastic bag containing 0.4 gram of meth was recovered from a hard case, the report states. Inside one of the pill bottles were two different types of pills – 28 Alprazolam and a quarter Diazepam.
According to the report, the driver was arrested for possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm with a serial number removed and several traffic citations and one passenger was arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute.