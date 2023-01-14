Pulled over for a suspended license following a high-speed chase, a Lawton man is in jail on $100,000 bond after investigators said they discovered a large amount of fentanyl in his possession.

David Anthony Thomas Lain, 33, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of: two counts of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, acquiring proceeds from drug activity; and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain insurance, records indicate. The trafficking counts are punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

