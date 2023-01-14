Pulled over for a suspended license following a high-speed chase, a Lawton man is in jail on $100,000 bond after investigators said they discovered a large amount of fentanyl in his possession.
David Anthony Thomas Lain, 33, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of: two counts of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, acquiring proceeds from drug activity; and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain insurance, records indicate. The trafficking counts are punishable by up to life in prison.
An attempt to pull Lain over for a suspended license on Jan. 8 led to a high-speed chase, according to investigators.
Investigators said Lain took off and blew through residential neighborhoods, including stop signs, at “60 to 65” mph. The pursuit reached 85 mph in a 45 zone and continued for several miles before Lain finally came to a stop around the 200 block of Northwest Ferris Avenue at a dead ended apartment complex, the affidavit states. When taken into custody, he had a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana in his pocket and, according to police, another 23 gram baggie of marijuana and $3,100 in cash inside the Jeep Compass he was driving.
Officers checking the path of the pursuit discovered a recently tossed marijuana container at one location and another container with 288 fentanyl pills, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was executed at Lain’s home at 4926 NW Pollard. Inside one bedroom was a plastic baggie containing another 20 fentanyl pills, investigators said. A search of Lain’s mother’s house turned up another 79 fentanyl pills and 30 hydrocodone pills, the affidavit states.
Lain has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: May 2011, second-degree burglary; and May 2019, maiming, records indicate.
Lain returns to court at 3 p.m. April 4 for his preliminary hearing conference.