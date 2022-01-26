Traveling on West Gore Boulevard will be a lot tougher for drivers for at least the next three weeks.
On Tuesday, westbound traffic on the busy roadway was detoured into a lane of the eastbound traffic between Northwest 40th and 44th streets. This will be the mode of traffic for the next three weeks, weather permitting, according to a statement issued by Kaley Patterson Dorsey, City of Lawton Communications and Marketing Manager.
Crews are working to complete an underground connection to the sewer and drainage project underway on the south side of Gore at Cameron University Terry Bell Golf Center grounds.
Underground boring has been underway but, according to a project manager at the scene, the dirt substructure needs to be reinforced. When boring got underway, the earth started falling away, causing the foundation to become unstable.
A metal plate was installed over the stressed point in the eastbound lanes of travel. The plate will allow the destabilized under-structure to be supported without endangering traffic as work continues.
The speed limit is reduced to 20 mph while traffic is detoured.
Lanes will be reopened as soon as they are safe to do so, Patterson Dorsey said.