A City of Lawton transportation board is hiring EST Inc. to conduct a traffic flow study on Gore Boulevard.
The study — between Fort Sill Boulevard on its west and Flower Mound Road on its east — is part of a larger, four-phase study the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization (LMPO) Transportation Policy Board and city leaders want done on city arterials to determine traffic patterns that, in turn, will help form decisions on things such as traffic signal lights. EST has worked for the City of Lawton on other projects; most recently, an analysis of Lee Boulevard to determine repairs needed between Goodyear Boulevard and Interstate 44.
Tuesday’s decision by the LMPO approves a scope of services with EST and allows city officials to negotiate and sign a contract for the traffic flow study. Community Services Director Janet Smith said an evaluation committee selected EST to do the analysis, based, in part, on the data it would include in its report, to include traffic maps reflecting the comprehensive analysis.
LMPO members agreed with a suggestion from EST design engineer Amanda Newberry to include bus routes and ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb cuts. EST’s analysis will include data such as coordinated traffic signals, turning radii in intersections, and collection counts. Newberry said traffic counts will be conducted at signal lights during “peak” times, meaning when traffic flow is the heaviest.
The analysis also will include a traffic warrant study of the traffic signal light at East Gore Boulevard and Lawrie Tatum Road, providing the data that will allow the City of Lawton to decide if a signal light is needed, a decision council members have been debating for months. Other data will be used to make decisions on things such as the need to extend turn bays (the queuing area for vehicles waiting to make a left turn) and adding turn bays. Newberry said EST analysis will include information on how long vehicles are having to wait until they can make a left turn.
Newberry said this segment of Gore Boulevard will be Phase I of what EST envisions as a four-phase plan. City Traffic Engineer Jonathan Stone said the Transportation Policy Board made the decision to focus on this segment of Gore Boulevard at an earlier meeting.
“This (area) needed the most attention,” he said, adding later phases will include analysis of all of Lawton’s major arterials, although specific locations have not yet been determined for each phase.
“This area has a lot of problems,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, of an arterial that has challenges presented by numerous signal lights and a median.
Newberry said the analysis will focus on existing traffic signal lights, not ones being planned. However, she said EST’s proposal will be amended to reflect the fact there is an operational traffic signal light at Railroad Street and East Gore Boulevard, installed as part of the Lawton Public Safety Center complex.
Newberry said Phase I will be the “pilot project,” allowing EST to set the best analysis plan into place for the remaining arterials that will be analyzed.