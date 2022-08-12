The City of Lawton is counting on a new agreement with EST Inc. to help make decisions about upgrades at busy Lawton intersections on Gore Boulevard.

Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization (LMPO) agreed this week to designate federal transportation planning funds to cover the cost of traffic flow studies in two broad areas, first agreeing with the planning staff recommendation on those locations, then approving the contract with EST (pending a review by the city attorney).

