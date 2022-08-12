The City of Lawton is counting on a new agreement with EST Inc. to help make decisions about upgrades at busy Lawton intersections on Gore Boulevard.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization (LMPO) agreed this week to designate federal transportation planning funds to cover the cost of traffic flow studies in two broad areas, first agreeing with the planning staff recommendation on those locations, then approving the contract with EST (pending a review by the city attorney).
The LMPO Transportation Policy Board indicated earlier this year that it was looking at multiple areas, including Gore Boulevard, to analyze traffic patterns, data that would help city leaders make decisions on things such as traffic signal lights. EST engineers already are familiar with Lawton through multiple projects in the community, including upgrades under way on West Lee Boulevard and upgrades planned for Goodyear Boulevard in the west industrial park.
In May, the board selected EST to conduct traffic count analysis work, with counts to be performed during “peak” times, meaning when traffic flow is heaviest. Additional information was to be included on bus routes, sidewalks and curb cuts, and turning radii in intersections.
Tuesday, the policy board decided on projects totaling $140,000, defined in the scope of services under the agreement with EST. Work will include:
• $105,000 for east Lawton projects: East Gore Boulevard and Lawrie Tatum Road; East Gore Boulevard and the Interstate 44 on and off ramps; East Gore Boulevard and Railroad Street and West Gore Boulevard and Second Street; and East Gore Boulevard itself between Lawrie Tatum Road and Second Street. Council members have been looking specifically at a request to add a traffic signal light at Lawrie Tatum Road, but members also have been fielding complaints about the congestion caused by the numerous traffic signal lights, particularly in the area of the interstate ramps.
• $34,460 for West Gore Boulevard, Southwest 27th/Northwest 31st streets, and the area between Cameron University on the south and Comanche County Memorial Hospital on the north. The intersections in that area “are pressure points,” said Community Services Director Janet Smith, of the decision to include them in the traffic flow analysis. City officials already are looking at a plan that would align Southwest 27th Street and Northwest 31st street, eliminating one traffic light and in the past have debated plans to lessen the number of entrance points to the hospital and university.
Work on the projects can begin as soon as federal transportation funding has arrived, Smith said. City officials already had identified $130,000 for the project, and will transfer another $10,000 in transportation funding to cover the entire cost.
Smith said another project had been anticipated for inclusion in the agreement with EST — West Gore Boulevard between South Sheridan Road and Southwest 38th Street — but that project was put on the back burner because of its cost (EST estimated $87,740, to include the two intersection projects).