In an environment filled with such uncertainty, strong Army leaders strive to assure their soldiers that their safety and health remains a top priority.
That’s exactly what Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commander of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), wanted to convey on his visit to Fort Sill Tuesday.
As commander of the higher headquarters for all Army schoolhouses, Funk visited 428th Field Artillery Brigade, speaking to new trainees who are beginning their careers in the Army.
After asking the trainees why they chose to serve, he offered words of encouragement and expressed admiration for their decision to join the world’s most lethal fighting force.
Funk’s visit came just one day after the announcement of a ‘tactical pause’ on all new recruits to Basic Combat Training (BCT).
A tactical pause allows commands to ensure appropriate procedures, processes, materials and personnel are in place specifically to “thicken medical capabilities” to protect those currently training and those joining the Army’s ranks.
“TRADOC is committed to maintain the Army’s fighting strength by assessing and training the highest quality men and women in the safest environments possible,” said Gen. Funk. “TRADOC leaders have implemented measures across all of U.S. Army training centers to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Although, Fort Sill is implementing this tactical pause at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trainees currently in their BCT cycle will continue to train while adhering to proper social distancing and added preventative measures.
“The health and safety of our soldiers, civilians and families remains TRADOC’s highest priority, especially now,” the general said. “We will continue to do our part in practicing prudent prevention and remind all of our personnel to adhere to the guidance outlined by our military and government leadership.”
The Army continues to adapt to meet the needs in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In an abundance of caution all soldiers arriving to Basic Combat Training and Advance Individual training (AIT) will be physically screened upon arrival and all soldiers, cadre, drill sergeants and support staff will be screened on a daily basis.
“I want you all to continue to be the leaders of your squad, and to take the necessary precaution to ensure force health protection. Bottom line, I want you to be the leader you would want to be led by. I want you to know your squad and do the right things at the right time,” Funk said.