GOTEBO — The Third Annual Gotebo Trade Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Penn Park, 80 Commercial Avenue, Gotebo.
There are over 85 vendors registered for the event. Food trucks will be on hand to provide hamburgers, corndogs, snow cones and more.
The Chad Todd Band will perform from noon to 4 p.m. and additional entertainment will be available for children including train rides and inflatables.
There will be a cornhole tournament starting at 11 a.m. with entry set at $20 per team. There will be swag bag with gifts from different vendors available for the first 100 shoppers.
For more information,