COVID-19 came as a surprise to many, affecting not only the Americans but the whole world. For something that started as a joke to some, quickly became a household name for a terrible deadly disease that seemed to slow the world down. It left many Americans without jobs and many families deeply affected by the disease. I know this, because it comes from my experience with it. I’m a high school senior living through this COVID-19 pandemic. So for me it’s always been the excitement for senior year, the laid back year to get ready for college.
Although we got through the first semester the year didn’t go exactly as planned. COVID-19 came and was a joke at first but quickly got serious because it left us out of school. Everything was quarantined and we started having a curfew. It was really the last year seniors would ever see each other again, the same kids I’ve been going to elementary school with and middle school with. I was never gonna see again because I didn’t know that we’d be finishing school online. We won’t have senior week, or prom or anything every other class got, because of the virus.
Although it’s been hard to think positive through this time, I have seen many acts of kindness. For example, people are making masks and giving them out for free to help the spread of the disease keeping people safe. People are also finding ways to bring the classroom to our houses, teachers are doing video chats and helping out students with homework making sure they understand the task. It’s great to see people help out during this time. It’s also good to help out.
For a lot of the spring sports seniors this was their last year to make a mark and get noticed for a chance at playing at the next level, unfortunately those dreams were also cut short. I was on my way to our first track meet, about 10 minutes out when we got the announcement from the coach that all sports were cancelled until further notice. Me and my friend, also a senior, just kind of looked at each other and there was a long pause. I knew how much this track season meant to him since it was our last, and it was heart wrenching that he wouldn’t be able to even get our first meet in. There wouldn’t be a last chance for him, for either of us, to make one more good impression on scouts. There would be no more new PR’s, no more training, and no more sports.
Even though COVID-19 has affected many lives in negative ways, it has done good for the world. Skies are clearing up, reducing pollution due to the lockdown keeping people inside. In some parts of the world where you looked up and saw a dirty blue sky, you now see a clear, beautiful sky. COVID has taught us to work together to solve a problem, new science is being learned and used to fight the disease.
COVID also taught us about the affects humans have on the world. Before and after pictures prove to show this. Animals are beginning to roam the streets and trash is not as big of an issue as it was, even in these five weeks of quarantine it’s proven to show a big difference. I truly believe now’s the time that the world should come together to solve and fix a problem, while maintaining a clean world in doing so.