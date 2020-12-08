Christmas for junior enlisted service members’ children will be a little brighter as Fort Sill opened its annual Toys for Kids store Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Fort Sill Conference Center.
Izamar Rosirio, a Fort Sill dependent and mother of four, said the program helped her family, who was struggling financially, give her children a better Christmas than they expected.
“This means a lot to us,” said Rosirio. “This helps make it a little more exciting for the kids because they weren’t really expecting much this year with everything that’s going on.”
The Toys for Kids program assists active duty soldiers E4 and below during the holiday season, said Fort Sill Morale Welfare and Recreation Community Recreation Chief Shane Dunlevy. Eligible participants must be referred by their command channels.
“This an opportunity for soldiers and families, who may be having a hard time and obviously 2020 has been one of the crazy years, we’re giving them an opportunity to come and pick up some gifts for the kids and make sure that they have a great holiday season,” Dunlevy said.
Commandant of the Air Defense Artillery Col. Richard Harrison gave opening remarks before inviting special guest Santa Claus to help cut the ribbon and officially open the store.
“I can’t imagine what the kids are going to feel when they get a chance to walk in here or the parent walks in here and grab a toy off the shelf and wrap it, or haven’t wrapped here and take it back home,” Harrison said. “Christmas morning when parents wake up and see the smile on their kids faces, it’s unimaginable how excited they’re going to be. More importantly, how excited the parents are going to be knowing that their military family came together, along with donors, to help them out in this special time.”
This is the 13th year of the program. Donations come from Fort Sill soldiers and the public and has so far collected $35,000 worth of toys.
Toys for Kids will take place at the Fort Sill Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
Parents can choose four gifts for each child and can have the gifts wrapped on site by volunteers or take the gifts home to wrap.
Donations can be dropped off at the Conference Center, Building 4700 or at the Child and Youth Services location.