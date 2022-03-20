It’s been a year since the first edition of the Town of Lawton Murals 2021 map/booklet came out.
A lot has changed in that time.
From 44 public pieces of public art available for viewing at any times, the number has grown to 60 as of mid-March.
So, of course, it’s time for the 2022 edition featuring the works of Darry and Terry Shaw, Robert Peterson, Justin Hackney, Shailah Ramos (Red Elk), Danny Niedo and Dallas Morgandale.
Produced by The Lawton Constitution, along with fellow sponsors from the Lawton Economic Development Corporation and the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, the 2022 editions are already in a few locations in town, including The Constitution’s front counter at 102 SW B and the neighboring Chamber of Commerce offices, said David Stringer, publisher. They’ll be going out to more locations soon.
“Many of the businesses that have a mural on their building have some on the counter,” he said. “They should have full distribution, including the state tourism department, in the next two weeks.”
Stringer said the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation department distributed several thousand copies last year as part of their partners program. It’s expected to repeat this year.
“Each publication has to be approved each year, after publication, and we’re in the process of that approval now, but we don’t anticipate any problems,” he said.
The inaugural edition opened many eyes to the often overlooked “arts for everybody” theme that runs throughout Lawton. Stringer said its response by the public was “great.”
“Virtually everyone said how impressive the product was,” he said. “We had requests from all 50 states and lots of places had trouble keeping them in stock.”
If you got one last year, you could consider it a collector’s item, of sorts. Almost the complete printing was distributed.
This year’s edition changes its format a bit. Sleek and slender like a conventional map that’s folded, Stringer said this was a design change that makes it easier to carry with your hand or otherwise.
While many new murals were added in the interim, a few slipped through the cracks and weren’t represented last year. Stringer said this year’s presents a more representative view into the vast open-air gallery that is Lawton.
“This year’s edition has a more complete presentation,” he said. “Part of that is because our artists are so prolific and murals are added so quickly.”
Among the new features, this edition offers short biographies of the artists, along with their photos, so you can recognize the home-grown talent better.
The Tour of Lawton Murals 2022 is intended to offer visitors and families an opportunity to get out and see the community in a new light. Stringer said it offers a fun experience.
“I think the neatest thing is the trivia contest,” he said. “It adds an additional component to what could be a full day with friends and family.”
Stringer said he’s been pleased with people’s receptiveness to the murals and accompanying guides. It offers a new view for many of what Lawton is all about.
“I think this was an underappreciated part of Lawton’s culture,” he said. “I think even people that knew we had murals were surprised by how many there actually are; that there were way more than they realized.”
