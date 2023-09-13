Glass

ANADARKO — Missing money discovered during a routine internal audit for the Town of Apache has led to misdemeanor charges of embezzlement by a now-suspended town employee.

Kelly Lynn Lunsford, 45, of Apache, made her initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where she received two misdemeanor charges of embezzlement of public money, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you