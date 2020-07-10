Other highlights from the City of Lawton virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19:
Brandie Combs, Region 5 regional director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said health care professionals have seen some “pretty drastic” changes in patients who are testing positive. She said 45 percent of the region’s positive cases range in age from birth through age 35, while 67 percent of positive cases are less than age 50. “The demographic has definitely shifted since we first started testing,” she said.
Asymptomatic (meaning, those without symptoms) cases also are increasing.
“Most of our basic trainees are asymptomatic,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general for the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.
Kamper said Fort Sill had 116 active cases on post, as of Thursday. Seventy were basic trainees, discovered under the Army’s protocol of testing each trainee who arrives for COVID-19. Kamper said Fort Sill’s numbers are reported to the Oklahoma State Department of Health and included in Comanche County numbers.
Kamper said the post has an average positive rate of 1 percent (4-6 trainees), but had a 2 percent rate (12 out of 495) this week. Basic trainees are tested a second time seven and 10 days after they arrive on post.
LPS officials debate masks
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said district officials still are exploring what they will do when classes resume Aug. 21. He said masks are one of the biggest points of discussion, with district officials trying to balance student and staff safety against the simple fact that facial expressions are important in education.
He said district officials are “pretty set” on requiring masks for secondary students when they change classes and are recommending masks for adults when they are moving around buildings. The issue is less clear for elementary students, who tend to stay in self-contained classrooms. Schools also will restrict those who will be allowed into buildings and anyone permitted to enter will have to wear masks, he said.
Positive cases reported to health departments
Combs said every positive case of COVID-19 must be reported to the state health department, which, in turn, notifies the patient’s county health department.
Once a positive patient is reported, he/she is asked to identify anyone they have been around two days prior to testing (if symptomatic) or since they were tested (if they are asymptomatic). Those “contact” names are sent to tracers in Oklahoma City, who are tasked with tracing down those people. Locally, the health department will provide daily contact with patients to check on them and ensure they remain quarantined. Combs said there can be problems.
“People don’t want to provide contact, don’t want to stay home. That’s not helpful to the rest of the community,” she said.
There is a process if patients don’t remain quarantined, something that hasn’t happened in Comanche County, Combs said. The health department can deliver a legal quarantine order to force someone to stay at home because they pose a risk to the public, or go through the district court system if necessary. She said there has been less than five problems in District 5.
Booker: ‘everything is on the table’
Mayor Stan Booker said he thinks “everything is on the table,” in terms of whether stricter safety protocols and closures may be imposed on businesses. But, he said that decision will be made by the governor, adding the No. 1 measure of what the state will do should be the ICU capacity of its hospitals. Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that Oklahoma’s total hospitalization numbers still are well below the state’s 5,000-bed capacity.
Booker said he thinks Stitt may be forced to take action on some “hot trigger places” which are points of COVID-19 spread, such as bars.