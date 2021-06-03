Lawton City Hall will be the host site in late July for a town hall meeting on the congressional redistricting process.
Members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the State Senate, along with redistricting office staff, will answer questions about the process during a series of town hall meetings, including one set for 6 p.m. July 29 at Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Two virtual meetings also are planned: 6 p.m. July 13, https://www.okhouse.gov/Publications/VirtualMeets.aspx and 6 p.m. Aug. 3, https://www.okhouse.gov/Publications/VirtualMeets.aspx.
By law, the Legislature must redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every 10 years immediately following the decennial Census. Census Bureau 2020 block-level data was delayed because of the pandemic and that data is needed to complete congressional redistricting. The bureau has said it will be released to the state no later than Aug. 16.
The House and Senate completed their legislative redistricting plans earlier this spring. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed both into law May 13.
Congressional redistricting has no deadline. Legislators plan to reconvene in a special session this fall to complete congressional redistricting and make any necessary adjustments to legislative districts upon the release of final Census data. Public map submissions for congressional districts also will be accepted, with those details announced later.
Additional information about the redistricting process is available via https://okhouse.gov/Publications/Redistricting.aspx, and https://oksenate.gov/redistricting.