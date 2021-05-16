Did you know Lawton has 44 public pieces of art available for viewing at any time, day or night?
You could spend a great day, see a lot of the city and explore a splash of culture for a fun outing. If only you had a map.
With the release of the Town of Lawton Murals 2021 map/booklet, there’s no excuse. A hand-held, glove compartment perfect publication is waiting for you with all the information you need to know about these public art wonders.
It’s hoped by using this guide, you’ll take its promised tour of the true colors of the city as viewed from the perspective of some of its top artists. This ever-expanding showcase of Southwest Oklahoma artistic talent offers all visitors opportunity to see and appreciate the artistic works of Darry and Terry Shaw, Robert Peterson, Justin Hackney, Shailah Ramos and Dallas Morgandale.
Containing photos, descriptions, a map and a trivia game to play while perusing the art, the guide is intended to offer people more insight into these public works of art. You can also take selfies with the murals for a chance to win a $50 gift card from local businesses.
The Constitution’s publisher, David Stringer, offered thoughts of how the guide serves almost as a public service through highlighting these works throughout the community.
“We just believed that Lawton’s murals are a vastly under appreciated asset and an untapped tourism feature,” he said. “In working on the project, we discovered even longtime residents were finding murals they didn’t know existed and decided this was something we needed to fix.”
The guides are available at The Lawton Constitution, 102 SW 3rd Street, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and in the stores of many of the sponsors. Stringer said other venues may be opening up for the guides to be located. It’s hoped a wide audience will find the guides and decide to make a trip to Lawton to see for themselves.
“We’re also in the approval process with the state tourism department to get them distributed in visitor packets and at the state’s welcome centers,” he said.
If you start seeing a lot of traffic from here, there and everywhere at the murals, you’ll also be seeing eclectic mix of local business and art along the way, according to Chelsea Rogers from the chamber.
“The Lawton Mural Brochures will be a great resource for helping visitors and residents locate each of Lawton’s beautiful murals,” she said. “We believe these are going to significantly help with drawing tourism to our area.”
Rogers said murals have become a huge attraction in cities across the nation. They prove to be a draw for people taking their own photos and posting them to social media.
The draw of the guide with early release last week has proven strong as well. When word got out, copies began flying out the chamber’s door.
“The Lawton Mural Brochures have only been out for a few days and have already become a huge hit at the Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “We’ve had several people coming in and requesting them.”
While Lawton and its businesses are sure to benefit from visitors spending a day touring the community art gallery. These people will find themselves at or near many of the guide’s sponsors.
For the artists featured, it will allow for much-needed exposure of their creative visions.
Twin talents Darry and Terry Shaw have been painting murals at a breakneck pace for the past several years. With well over 30 of the local murals under their belts and several more planned in the coming months, these paintings have proved a passion project.
Having their work featured in the new map publication offers everyone a perfect chance to tour Lawton’s ever-growing artscape. It’s something Terry said was needed.
“I think this map is going to be a great way to bring people to Lawton and give them an easy way to find all the murals and be able to enjoy some public art,” he said.
The newest artist to the Lawton mural scene has been painting with a vengeance since 2020.
Justin Hackney said he was hocked to see he was on the cover of the mural map and guide. His mouth broadened into a large smile when presented with a copy.
“It’s been a learning process,” he said. “But as I go along, it’s been cool learning.”
With big plans for his next surprise mural, Hackney said the publics acknowledgment of his work proves a big incentive to create more.
“Stuff like the stories in the paper and this book keeps me wanting to do more,” he said.
Shailah Ramos, who formerly owned and operated the Native Hippy, has found her way to working for the Comanche Nation’s Prevention and Recovery program. Newly married and with a baby due soon, the artist formerly named Shailah Red Elk, said she’s hanging up the mural brush for a while as the temperatures climb.
Although based out of Oklahoma City these days, Dallas Morgandale still comes back to the hometown to create art. His vision and style have developed and cut into something of his own over the years. Much of his style in other forms returns to his mural work.
Artist style is prevalent in the distinct works. But one recent mural’s completion is the result of teamwork.
After finishing the “Good Bois” mural in collaboration with the Shaw brothers in early-April at Zoom Groom, Robert Peterson felt it was a perfect capper to his service as a local muralist. Over the past year, his painting career has exploded.
A proud Lawtonian, Peterson said it’s humbling to be among the many pieces of public art. His pieces are revered. And he reveres his hometown and his hometown audience.
“As an international artist not many people in my hometown get to see my work in person because most of my shows are outside of Oklahoma,” he said. “Creating public art and murals is my way of giving back to the city that raised me, a way for my friends, family and neighbors to see my work whenever they want to.”
In the end, Peterson hopes these public artworks will spark the fire for others to carry the artistic tradition forward.
“My hope is that my work and the works of other artists will encourage future generations of artists,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.