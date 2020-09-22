The inaugural Tour de Fort Sill bicycle ride will take place from 6-11 a.m. Saturday at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA). The event is open to the public and hosted by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR).
Bicyclists can tour the post in 27-, 37- or 48-mile recreational road rides that take them from LETRA around the post. All levels of riders are welcome.
The cost of the tour is $25 per person, which includes a t-shirt. Registration can be done online at http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/, by phone at 580-442-4601, or in person in Building 4700 on Mow-Way Road, at the Financial Management Division on the first floor. Over 50 riders are expected.
Check-in for the tour is at 6 a.m. at the LETRA Lodge, Building 7451. The ride begins at 7 a.m. with staggered starts. The ride is untimed.
All bicyclists must wear a helmet as per Fort Sill regulations. Five water/rest stations will be located throughout the tour routes.
The Outdoor Expo that was originally to have followed the Tour de Fort Sill has been rescheduled for April.