Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) South Center of Healthy Aging will provide the Powerful Tools for Caregivers (PTC) program, designed to help family caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a family member or friend.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a six-week program that helps caregivers develop a wealth of self-care tools to reduce stressors, change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family members and healthcare or service providers, effectively communicate in challenging situations, deal with difficult feelings, and make tough caregiving decisions. Class participants will have access to a copy of The Caregiver Help Book, developed specifically for the training.
The program will be held online from 3-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 18 until Sept. 22 through the ZOOM application. The class can be accessed through a smart phone, tablet, laptop or computer. Instructors are available and willing to help participants “get connected.” Classes are offered at no charge. The class is sponsored by Oklahoma Dementia Care Network.
To receive additional information or for a reservation in the class, call Rhonda David at 580-467-4563, email at Rhonda-David@ouhsc.edu, or email Cindy Ruhl at Cynthia-Ruhl@ouhsc.edu.