STERLING — A Roosevelt man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a Sunday night ATV wreck in Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Keegan S. Kenyon, 29, was flown to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries.
Kenyon was driving a Polaris Ranger westbound on Northeast Carlson Road 5 miles south of Sterling shortly before 6:30 p.m. and was driving too fast for the gravel terrain, according to Trooper Jacob Dickinson’s incident report. Kenyon lost control and the ATV went off the roadway to the left and went into a broad slide before rolling 1¼-times and coming to rest on its driver’s side.
Kenyon was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, the trooper reported.