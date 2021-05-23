Kris Burd knows Tomlinson Middle School students are going to quality educational facilities in other parts of Lawton. But, that doesn’t stop the tears as she looks around the empty library where she has worked with students and staff for 12 years.
“This is our home. We are family,” said Marsha Adams, wiping away tears as she explains she will be retiring as band teacher after 38 years of teaching, “27 at this building.”
Burd, Adams, Debbie Weber and Loretta Stevens were among the Tomlinson staff members working in the rapidly-emptying building Friday, the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year. But, this year the departures were more poignant because staff members weren’t just wrapping up their classrooms and work areas for the summer. They were clearing them out for new occupants: the Life Ready Center that will open when school resumes in August.
Adams admits there was a lot of emotion flowing through the hallways, classrooms and other work spaces as the teaching family prepared to leave for a new school (Central Middle School, for Burd, Weber and Stevens) or a new lifestyle (retirement, for Adams). The quartet shared smiles and tears as they talked about their years at Tomlinson, and Adams and Weber joked briefly with two colleagues who called to them from the hallway, saying they were done and leaving for their new assignments.
Weber is the newcomer, working at Tomlinson for only five years. But, she, too, said she was leaving home and family. Weber said while others may say they are close, Tomlinson staffers mean it, explaining she has worked in another school where the atmosphere wasn’t quite as warm.
“It’s very different,” she said, adding that at Tomlinson “you feel appreciated.”
Stevens wasn’t at the original Tomlinson, but she did spend a year teaching in the portables that became Tomlinson while the new school was built, then worked another 27 years in the “new” school after it opened in 1994. Stevens, an eighth grade math and Algebra I teacher, is sad at the prospect of leaving Tomlinson, but said she also is looking forward to her new assignment at Central with her long-time teaching partner (the duo insisted they wanted to continue their teaching collaboration at the new site).
“We are excited,” she said, adding that a number of Tomlinson faculty are going to Central, allowing them to support each other and former Tomlinson students who will get to see people they know when they start a new school year at a new site.
“We will be glad to see familiar faces,” Weber said.
Weber, a seventh and eighth grade reading teacher, said there is excitement mixed with apprehension for the new experiences waiting for everyone. She said while eighth grades knew they were moving to high school next fall, sixth and seventh graders expected to remain at Tomlinson.
“It’s so different,” Weber said, of the change awaiting students and staff are scattered among the three remaining middle schools: Central, Eisenhower and MacArthur.
Burd, Tomlinson’s librarian for 12 years after transitioning from classroom teacher, initially had trouble expressing her feelings, as she looked around the library with empty shelves and open spaces normally filled with people, furniture and equipment.
“It’s hard,” she said, explaining she has family ties to the school.
Her grandfather was a custodian at the original Tomlinson Junior High until his retirement in the late 1980s (Weber, who attended the school in 1984, noted with surprise she would have seen Burd’s grandfather). Burd’s father worked at the school, as did her mother-in-law.
“A born Wolf,” Stevens said, referring to the school’s mascot.
Burd smiled, explaining that as the school librarian, she had contact with pretty much everyone on campus, which is why her excitement for students is tempered by her sadness at leaving family. She remembers how afraid she was of making the transition from classroom teacher to librarian, but credited Tomlinson staff for helping to make it work.
“It was the best call I ever made,” she said, of the decision to take the Tomlinson job.
Stevens said that closeness made it easy to teach at the school, which also lends to the sadness. But, she said there also is excitement in moving to a new school. Burd agreed, saying teachers and staff are hopeful about the advantages in their new jobs.
“We’re excited for new beginnings,” she said.
The staffers admitted the shock they felt when they were told Tomlinson was closing as a traditional school at the end of the school year.
“Feb. 26,” said Adams, of the day the announcement was made to staff. “It broke my heart.”
Adams already had been exploring the idea of retiring, making tentative moves to begin the necessary documentation, but February’s decision helped cement her plans. She said she knew she was moving out of her classroom for the last time as the school year drew to a close, but it was difficult to watch colleagues do the same thing. She credits Tomlinson’s leadership team for easing the transition.
“It was really hard on them,” she said. “They were our rocks. They really did a great job, holding us together.”
Maybe it all comes back to the Tomlinson tradition.
“Once a Wolf, always a Wolf,” Adams said.