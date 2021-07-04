What will the Life Ready Center Be? Principal Charlotte Oates provided some answers:
• The center will house pre-engineering classes that three teachers from Great Plains Technology Center now offer at each high school. Classes will be combined at the center for the ninth and 10th grade students who take them as pre-cursors for entrance into Great Plains’ engineering classes as juniors and seniors. The space Tomlinson offers also will allow those students to engage in robotics, drone and renewable energy projects.
• STEAM, adding an art component to the science, technology, engineering and math that STEM centers offer. Art teacher Scott Smith, the only teacher permanently assigned to the Life Ready Center, will offer classes in topics such as stop motion animation and performance art, while working as curator of the art gallery. “The kids will contribute to that,” Oates said of the gallery’s art holdings.
• University center, housing six concurrent classes (meaning college courses taken by high school students). The goal is to create a setting as close to college as possible. Concurrent students would be on campus two days a week for class, but could return on Fridays for lab work or to coordinate study sessions with classmates.
• AP Classes, offering six AP courses in a move calculated to broaden course availability. Oates said it is a reflection of the realities of educational life: some schools may have a teacher capable of teaching AP physics but not have enough students to make a class; another may have the students but no qualified teacher.
• Labs, supporting not only specialty classes already set at the center, but also open to all science teachers across the district.
• Speciality classes, such as media production, language classes not taught at other schools (such as French), photography and consumer science.