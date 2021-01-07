U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, released a statement Wednesday condemning the actions of protesters who forcefully entered the United States Capitol.
“I am outraged by the lawless protests that unfolded at the United States Capitol today (Wednesday). While Americans have the right to passionately voice their views and peacefully dissent in protest, I strongly condemn the perpetrators of this destructive and violent activity. Such shameful behavior runs contrary to upholding and respecting the constitutional rule of law and threatens the preservation of our great Republic. This is not the American way.
“During a dangerous and frightening situation, I am incredibly grateful for the diligence and bravery of law enforcement, including the U.S. Capitol Police, risking their lives to keep members and staff safe.”