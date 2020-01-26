Together Oklahoma has slated an event in Lawton Feb. 3 to help link residents to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s annual State of the State address.
The event is one of two events planned in early February; Feb. 10, the grassroots organization will hold a forum on earned income tax.
Jacobi Crowley, southwest Oklahoma field organizer, said the Feb. 3 watch party for Stitt’s State of the State will begin at noon at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lawton, 816 W. Gore. A free lunch will be provided, as residents prepare for the address that is expected to begin shortly before 1 p.m. and which marks the official beginning of the 2020 legislative session. Afterward, residents will be invited to discuss issues.
Feb. 10, Together Oklahoma will bring tax experts into to discuss earned income tax at a forum set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ice Tre’s Barbershop, 2104 W. Gore. The event is free, but residents are asked to register to give organizers a headcount. Registration may be made through the group’s web site: togetherok.okpolicy.org.
Additional information on the events or the organization is available through the web site.