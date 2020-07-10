A Lawton boy, 2, is in an Oklahoma City hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday morning.
Lawton police were called around 3:30 a.m. to a local hospital after being notified of the injured child. Investigators were told by the family that they had been driving in the area of Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook Drive when, at some point, an unknown vehicle began following them, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer. They then heard several gunshots and soon realized the boy had been shot.
After being taken to the local hospital, the boy was transferred to OU Children’s Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further treatment to the gunshot wound to the leg. Garcia said the injury is non-life-threatening.
“There is no known motive or suspect information at this time,” he said. “Detectives are asking assistance from anyone that may have information in reference to this tragic crime where an innocent child was injured.”
You can call the police department of Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 580-355-4636; or email: lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.