Name: Todd Churchman
Party: Republican
Residence: Duncan
Occupation: Owner of B&T Paving/District 2 Commissioner
Todd Churchman has owned B&T Paving for 29 years and has served has Stephens County District 2 Commissioner for 8 years.
“I am asking for your vote on June 30,” said Churchman. Eight years as District 2 Commissioner has given me complete understanding of how to budget and maintain available funds.”
Churchman said he will ensure county tax dollars are used wisely.
For more information about Churchman, call (580)467-6966.