Efforts made by those who came before may be making life a little easier for the students enrolled in Comanche language classes at Lawton's Life Ready Center and in Elgin Public Schools.
While Elgin Public Schools has been offering the course as a foreign language credit for years, the elective course in the world language curriculum is in its first weeks at Lawton Public Schools Life Ready Center, taught in both locations by Martie Woothtakewahbitty (herself, a former student in Elgin's program).
Tristan LeBarre, a senior at the Life Ready Center, has begun to make some comparisons.
Until recent years, Comanche was an oral language, but with the creation of an alphabet as part of the tribe's language and cultural preservation effort, LeBarre said he and his classmates can now follow Comanche words, both orally and in writing. He said he can draw some parallels between the Comanche and English alphabets, "but so much is different," he said, explaining some letters and symbols stand for sounds unique to Comanche.
And, while LeBarre has some experience with a second language (he has taken Spanish), that really isn't helpful here.
"Comanche is said slowly," he said, of a speaking style that relays words slowly and deliberately. "Spanish is said fast."
Woothtakewahbitty said the alphabet is an important addition to what had been a strictly oral language.
"We spend a few weeks on it," she said, of her emphasis on learning the alphabet, efforts that are no different than teaching students the English alphabet as they learn to read. "It's one of the best things they did. It made it easier to learn the language for many people."
That doesn't mean everyone learns Comanche via the alphabet, because there is more than one way to learn a language, Woothtakewahbitty said.
"Some older ones do it phonetically. For the babies, it's ABCs, 123s," she said.
There are other things that Woothtakewahbitty remembers as she teaches Comanche to youths, including efforts to incorporate the details of everyday life into the language.
"I use hands-on (techniques). That's how our people are," she said, of a style of learning that incorporate various parts of the culture and instances where language would be used.
The language has a definite identity, she said, explaining that speaking the language is more than knowing the words. It's mannerisms and gestures. And, it's how you say what you are saying.
"The language is blunt," she said, of the direct way Comanches speak, adding that it also is diverse: every band has its own dialect.
While students are different levels of learning between Lawton and Elgin, there are common threads.
For example, one learning tool is the Lord's Prayer — but not for the reason you might think. While the prayer definitely is spoken in native churches, Woothtakewahbitty said the prayer is good teaching tool because of the grammar and sentence structure it contains. That makes it ideal for students as they move from alphabet and simple phrases to the more complex sentences of regular speech.
Comanche Chairman Mark Woommavovah said the classes are part of multiple efforts coordinated by the Comanche Nation's language department as a way to increase the number of people who can speak Comanche. And, while it is important that a younger generation learns Comanche, Woommavovah said it is equally important to attract older Comanches.
He said it is why he insists that elders speak to him in Comanche when he meets with them (to help his understanding of the language) and why the language office is looking at multiple efforts to expand learning opportunities, including creating an online phonetics program.
"It's easier for elders to learn," he said.