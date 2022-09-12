Efforts made by those who came before may be making life a little easier for the students enrolled in Comanche language classes at Lawton's Life Ready Center and in Elgin Public Schools.

While Elgin Public Schools has been offering the course as a foreign language credit for years, the elective course in the world language curriculum is in its first weeks at Lawton Public Schools Life Ready Center, taught in both locations by Martie Woothtakewahbitty (herself, a former student in Elgin's program).