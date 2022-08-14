The Comanche language is in trouble.
There are fewer than nine fluent, first language Comanche speakers left.
Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner, director of the Comanche Nation’s language department, attributes this to age, health and the effects of COVID-19.
“So, we define these people as anyone whose first language was Comanche, people who can carry on a fluent conversation in Comanche without resorting to English,” Briner said. “These are people who grew up speaking Comanche.”
The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization lists Comanche on its database of endangered languages and classifies it as “severely endangered.”
Briner believes that this classification is incorrect and that the number of speakers UNESCO has listed is “extremely inflated.”
“I would say the language is actually critically endangered,” Briner said.
“It really depends on what we mean by fluent. There are likely people who understand the language fluently but do not speak it due to intergenerational trauma surrounding the language,” Briner said.
Briner has witnessed this trauma manifest physically in class.
“I’ve seen people who were trying to learn the language be unable to physically produce it because of how much trauma is associated with it,” Briner said.
To understand this phenomenon, one must understand the history, both of the Comanche people and their language.
The Comanche tribe separated from the Shoshone tribe sometime around the 18th century.
“We always say the separation happened when we got the horse,” Briner said. “For a time, the Shoshone and the Comanche could hold conversations with each other because the two languages were so similar.”
Eventually, the Comanche language began to undergo substantial and distinct changes, eventually becoming a language of its own. As the people and the language began to prosper across the Plains, white colonists from the east also began to move into the territory. During the American Indian Wars, colonial troops forced many tribal members onto reservations.
It was in the late 1800s that Richard Pratt devised a means of “complete integration” of the tribes with the establishment of the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania.
“His (Pratt’s) motto was ‘kill the Indian, save the man,’” Briner said. “That is really where the decline of the language began, with the establishment of the boarding schools.”
The treatment was not unique to the Comanche people. Natives across the country were placed in these boarding schools where teachers tried to “kill the Indian” by forbidding them from speaking in their native languages — and punishing them harshly when they did.
But it wasn’t just the language that was “beaten out” of the tribes in these boarding schools, it was culture, history and pride, according to Briner. The children were taught that the language of their parents and grandparents was “wrong” and that the language of the colonizers, English, was “right.” This indoctrination led to entire generations refusing to speak their indigenous languages in their homes, and in turn teaching their children and grandchildren not to speak the language either.
“The boarding school system cause this real intergenerational trauma that we are still dealing with today,” Briner said.
By the mid-20th century, Comanche elders who spoke the language fluently were beginning to die at an alarming rate. Meanwhile, the continued impact of boarding schools meant that children were not being taught the language, nor was it being spoken at home. It wasn’t until 1978, with the passing of the Indian Child Welfare Act, that Native American parents gained the right to keep their children from being placed in boarding schools. But by then the damage was done.
“That’s when (the tribe) really started to go into preservation mode with the language,” Briner said.
The outlook was bleak. Tribal leadership did what it could to maintain and preserve the language. Then, in 1993, the Comanche Language and Cultural Preservation Committee was formed by Ronald Red Elk and Edward Tahhahwah.
Tahhahwah and his siblings grew up hearing their mother and grandmothers speak fractured words in Comanche but were never taught the language themselves.
“My grandmother on my father’s side was fluent, and my grandmother on my mother’s side was fluent. They would speak the language to my parents, but never to us kids,” Tahhahwah said. “The language was just going by us. We would hear it when we attended church, but it was never really spoken to us in a way that we could speak back.”
While his mother would speak the language occasionally, his father would not. This was an effect of his time in the boarding school system in the 1930s.
“Before he went in (Comanche) was all he spoke. He spent 12 years there, even staying through the summers to work the farm there. After high school he joined the service. When he got back, he had lost his ability to speak the language,” Tahhahwah said.
Growing up, Tahhahwah joined the American Indian Movement and became an advocate for his people. It was that advocacy that led him to help found the language committee.
Tahhahwah continued to work with the committee through the mid-’90s, establishing language classes and helping to spearhead the adoption of an official writing system, which became official in 1994 by tribal resolution.
Despite the best efforts of the committee, the language continued to decline. Briner attributes this to the educational model of master/apprentice.
“They would put speakers with no background in teaching or training in a classroom and expect them to be able to teach the language,” Briner said, pointing out how, without those educational backgrounds, the speakers struggled to teach the language effectively.
However, there is hope.
Briner was hired as the director of the newly formed Comanche Language Department in 2019. While her plans have been hampered by the pandemic, she believes that the department’s goals of not only preserving the language, but bringing it back from the brink, are on the right path.
She also recognizes the enormity of the task at hand.
“It will take an incredible amount of work,” Briner said. “It’s my hope that all Comanche people learn to speak Comanche.”