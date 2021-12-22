Lawton police are warning of a phone scam using the guise of religion to deceive others during the holidays. It’s one that’s already impacting people in the area.
This scam is when an unknown individual will call or message a Lawton resident and claim to be from an unidentified local church, according to a statement issued by the police department. They will then attempt to get money on behalf of that church.
The trick is they have no actual connection to the church they claim to represent.
If you receive one of these calls, do not give them any of your personal information. You can always call your local church or a non-profit organization of your choosing to donate money or other items this holiday season, according to the press release.
If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, call the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3270.