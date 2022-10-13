A Lawton man with prior convictions for burglary is accused of a Tuesday afternoon break-in where he was chased off by a woman wielding a tire iron.

Jeremy Daniezz Smith, 33, homeless, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces between 21 to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

