A Lawton man with prior convictions for burglary is accused of a Tuesday afternoon break-in where he was chased off by a woman wielding a tire iron.
Jeremy Daniezz Smith, 33, homeless, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces between 21 to 60 years in prison if convicted.
Lawton Police Officer George J. Bruce stated he was called to a home in the 400 block of Southwest 24th Street shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a burglary.
One witness told police she saw Smith take items out of her parked GMC Yukon and then hit it several times with jumper cables from inside before running into the home’s backyard, the affidavit states. He then forced open the back door and went inside.
The second witness said Smith went through the kitchen and tried to go into the bedroom where her 3-year-old daughter was, Bruce stated. The woman said she fended the intruder off with a tire iron and he fled, the affidavit states.
Smith has three prior Comanche County felony convictions: December 2007, second-degree burglary; June 2009, second-degree burglary; and March 2015, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Held on $30,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the witnesses, Smith returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference.
