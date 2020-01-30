TIPTON — Tipton Public Schools is about to go even more high tech.
The school will have an official groundbreaking ceremony for a 5,000-square-foot high-tech agriculture facility at 5:30 p.m. today.
Half of the square footage will be for a shop, where students will work on welding, mechanic and agriculture projects. The other half of the facility include two offices, bathrooms and classrooms with cutting-edge technology, such as the latest 65-inch touch screen TVs, according to Steven Glenn, Tipton School superintendent.
The facility will contain a kitchen and food service station, where students will learn how to prepare and serve food. The emphasis will be on students learning to make homemade food. This part of the building also will include a walk-in freezer, Glenn said.
There also will be a production studio, where students will produce their own news programs, including the “Tipton Tiger News,” a weekly broadcast of news about the entire school, which will be available online for free, according to Glenn.
Glenn added that the facility will function as a meeting area for all teachers for professional development. The technology in the building will be used extensively for such meetings.
The building also will contain a STEM lab, including space for a robotics lab.
“About 90 percent of students at Tipton School are in the ag program, and every student will use the facility,” Glenn said.
Every student in Tipton’s ag program has a laptop, and every student in the school has at least one tech device, such as a laptop, iPad, or similar device, Glenn noted.
Even with the current technology available at the school, the facility and the equipment within will provide “newer and better technology,” Glenn said.
“The current ag building is about 80 years old,” Glenn said. “They will get to move to a new, amazing, high-tech building.”
“The facility will meet the needs of all students,” Tim White, Tipton FFA teacher, said. Classes such as agricultural communications, animal science, plant science, STEM, welding, plumbing, electricity and other courses will be housed in one facility, according to White.
“Agriculture communications is becoming increasingly employable. The students will be able to make commercials for ag industries” in the facility, White said.
“The community likes to support the school and the FFA program,” White said, noting that the community will soon see the facility that resulted from that support.
“This (the facility) will enhance the future of agriculture for future Tipton FFA students. They will learn to grow as leaders and become advocates for agriculture. This will allow them to impact lives in our community and throughout the world. The technological revolution that is prevalent in agriculture will be on display in this new facility,” said student Tyler Waugh, president of the Tipton FFA Chapter.
Dirt work has already started on the building, though the official groundbreaking will be today. The goal is for the dirt work to be completed this week, depending on the amount of rain, and for slabs to be poured sometime next week, according to Glenn.
Rain delays and the usual construction delays, such as finding dirt and coordinating schedules, have pushed the schedule back, Glen said.
“The original plan (for the facility to be completed) was August of this year, but realistically it should be completed at least by sometime in the next school year,” he said.
The high-tech ag facility will cost $1.8 million, with funding coming from bonds.
“The Tipton community has been amazing. We have a great relationship with the community,” Glenn said. “The students see what the community is willing to do (to help the school).
“As a small, rural town, we can rival any other school as far as facilities,” Glenn said when discussing the building’s completion. “We’re excited and eager.”