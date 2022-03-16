OKLAHOMA CITY — A Southwest Oklahoma teen won first place in her class at the 2022 Oklahoma Youth Expo.
Caroline Gaye, 16, exhibited her breeding hog and won first place in her class and third place overall in the livestock show’s Purebred Duroc Gilt Division.
Gaye has an opportunity to sell her Duroc Breeding Gilt to the highest bidder today at the OKC Fairgrounds and walk away with an estimated $10,000 or more that she can put toward college, where she wants to study nursing, according to a press release.
Gaye, who lives at the Tipton Children’s Home, found her niche within the Tipton FFA chapter, where she gravitated to the pig barn, using her own money to purchase a $500 breeding hog in 2021. Gaye worked through the year to prepare her animal for showing at the 2022 Oklahoma Youth Expo competition, which was held last week.
The Oklahoma Youth Expo is the world’s largest junior livestock show, involving more than 7,500 4-H and FFA members and more than 13,000 head of cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, and agricultural mechanics projects.